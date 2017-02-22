Indiana high school selling retired Redskins mascot items

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana high school is auctioning off parts of its gymnasium floor and other items that feature the Redskins nickname and mascot that were retired last year.

Goshen High School dropped the nickname for its sports teams in early 2016 after nearly 90 years, changing to the RedHawks.

Items up for sale include sports uniforms, warmups, jackets, chairs and gymnasium signs. The Elkhart Truth reports the school will hold a silent auction Friday evening during its home basketball game. Unsold items will be available through an online auction beginning next week.

The district’s school board voted in 2015 to drop the Redskins nickname after opponents of its use argued it was offensive and derogatory to Native Americans.

