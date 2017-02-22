Investigators call slain teen a hero; Delphi community reacts to news

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The release of new information in the double homicide case is on the minds of Carroll County community members Wednesday night.

The audio released from Indiana State Police has been described as shocking and chilling. But everyone News 18 spoke with in Delphi are hopeful it will lead to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.

“Libby is a hero,” said Delphi resident Mike Shockley.

That’s the reaction of Delphi residents after investigators released an audio clip and picture taken before Delphi teen German was killed last week.

“I want that voice out of my head,” Delphi resident Kristin Richie said. “It’s just horrific.”

While Richie said the recording is disturbing, she is in awe of the actions taken by German.

“God bless her to have the presence of mind to do that. What a smart, young lady,” Richie said. “I don’t know that I would have been able to do that.”

For Delphi resident Hilary Cripe, the recorded audio clip is a reminder of lives taken too soon.

“I didn’t recognize the voice,” Cripe said. “I felt like I did just because my mind wanted me to know just because I want to catch him so badly, but it was just mind-blowing and so shocking. I’m glad we know more, but I wish we knew everything.”

However, Cripe said she hopes it can aid police in the investigation.

“It was definitely a smart decision she made because we know a lot more now that we wouldn’t know this soon with her doing what she did,” said Cripe.

Richie said she thinks German’s actions can be used as an example for anyone who may feel they’re in a dangerous situation.

“Why not? A picture can be deleted if it’s not needed,” said Richie.

Along with the picture and audio, a more than $40,000 reward is now being offered to anyone who can help bring justice.

If that happens, most Delphi residents News 18 spoke with hope it is given to the victims’ families.

“I feel like catching him and giving him to the police would be a reward in itself,” said Cripe.

Shockley said, “I don’t think that the money is an object, but I think that it will help.”

The community is inviting anyone to join them in a prayer service for police Wednesday at 7 p.m. It will take place in front of the Carroll County Courthouse gazebo in Delphi.

