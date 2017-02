DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators in Carroll County will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to provide new information on the Delphi double homicide case.

WLFI app users can click here to watch the stream.

As News 18 previously reported, law enforcement will provide information on the ongoing double homicide investigation of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.

