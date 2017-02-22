News 18 Special Report: Trump’s order on border security to affect people in Tippecanoe Co.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18’s special report uncovers how President Donald Trump’s executive order on border security is affecting people in Tippecanoe County.

Manuel Gaeta is used to overcoming large obstacles.

“I came here 20 years ago,” said Gaeta. “What happened is I crossed the river and I don’t know how to swim.”

Like everyone, Gaeta didn’t get to choose where he was born but he knew where he wanted to end up.

“It was tough because I had no papers, no language, and pretty much no family,” he said.

Gaeta chose to become a U.S. citizen, but he worries that choice won’t be offered to others like him. Although, coming into the U.S. illegally made him feel uneasy at times.

“Because after that you just feel like you do bad things,” said Gaeta. “And for just the first two to three years when you’re here, you just feel that way. My dad and my grandpa told me, it’s not right.”

That’s why he named his Lafayette business in memory of his grandfather.

“My grandpa called me Manolo, so when I think of our son company – I said well, Manolo.”

Gaeta says even though he is now a U.S. citizen, he’s fearful of President Donald Trump’s executive order on border security. He said he’s even more fearful for many of his friends, customers and employees who are currently undocumented – and apparently he’s not alone.

“I’ve been receiving a lot more phone calls regarding the executive orders that have been issued,” said immigration attorney Art Rodriguez.

News 18 sat down with Rodriguez to better understand Department of Homeland Security’s memos on the order, which were released Tuesday. He said any undocumented immigrant, convicted of any criminal offense can be deported. He said it can be as small as driving without a license.

“What we’re stressing to people is: stay out of trouble,” said Rodriguez. “Don’t get into trouble. But if you do, make sure you contact a criminal attorney and an immigration attorney.”

Rodriguez said the order is vague and doesn’t outline how it will affect green card holders.

“We are now seeing that there’s going to be some changes in immigration law and how ICE finds people.”

The new policy allows for the expedited removal of people who have been in the U.S. for up to two years and living anywhere in the country.

“There have been people wondering, is immigration going to go to their house and remove them from their house because they’re here undocumented?” Rodriguez said.

He said it isn’t certain, but we do know the order calls for hiring 10,000 more ICE agents and 5,000 more for border patrol agents.

U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita said Trump is just fulfilling his campaign promise.

“And I think he has the support of the majority of Americans,” said Rokita. “Not only did you break the law by coming here, illegally. Then you committed other crimes when you got here.”

Rokita said he supports that order as well as Trump’s other order to build a more than $20 billion wall expected to help with drug control.

“Every sovereign nation deserves to have a defined border that we can control and determine who we want in this country and who we want out of this country,” said Rokita.

The congressman said right now DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, will continue for the time being. The program was enacted during President Barack Obama’s administration and it provides work permits to thousands of immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children known as dreamers.

On Tuesday, News 18 showed you how local families were affected by President Trump’s travel ban. Click here to take a look at the first part of this story.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...