LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLF) — Kevin O’Shea is headed for the Circle City.

North Central has hired the Central Catholic head coach to the same position.

O’Shea will also serve as the school’s Director of Sports Performance.

O’Shea compiled a 114-110 record over nine seasons at CC, including five Class A state championships.

North Central finished 1-9 last season. The Panthers have failed to post a winning season since 2006.

