Police serving warrant find man in crawlspace with rifle

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police enlisted the SWAT team during the arrest of a man barricaded in a home on Bedford Street.

Police credited the WeTip Hotline for leading them to a home where 29-year-old Thayer Summers was Tuesday night. He had barricaded himself inside and told police he had a weapon.

The standoff carried overnight into early Wednesday morning, and the SWAT team was called in to assist.

Officers eventually found Summers and a woman in a crawlspace. Police say he was armed with a rifle when he was taken into custody.

The woman, Brittany Warren, was also arrested for a separate warrant.

Summers faces additional charges on top of those in the original warrant.

