Show your best moves at Franciscan Health’s Day of Dance

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Franciscan Health is inviting the public to show off their best moves during the 2017 Spirit of Women Day of Dance on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Franciscan Health Kathryn Weil Center for Education will host the dance, and director Jackie Bahler stopped by News 18 This Morning to preview the event.

“This is our tenth annual Day of Dance,” said Bahler. “The concept is to emphasize in a fun way heart healthy education.”

There will be a style show, different heart health screenings and dancing to different types of music.

“We have a couple of different walks going on,” said Bahler. “Anyone who completes a walk will receive a free pedometer.”

Bahler said organizers are hoping the event establishes heart healthy activities for people like dancing and walking.

The Day of Dance is from noon to 5 p.m. at the Tippecanoe Mall from Macy’s Court to JC Penney.

Watch the video to see a troop of local dancers perform!

