WLFI – FT Production Assistant/Fill in Director

WLFI-TV has an immediate opening for a Full –Time Production Assistant/Fill in Director to perform various tasks during live news broadcasts. The position will also include some video editing. The ideal candidate must be detail oriented, have a strong desire to learn, be able to work under pressure as part of a team, and be able to work flexible hours. Evening hours and weekends are required. If you are interested in gaining experience directing, and/or live production skills, this job is for you.

Experience in television directing, audio operation, CG operation, and floor directing for live newscast is preferred. A College degree is required. Experience with the non-linear editing systems like Adobe CC and Final Cut Pro are desired.

NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

REVISED: 04/16/2014

