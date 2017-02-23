Almost Home fundraising for injured dog, gearing up for Strike Out Suffering

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A dog named Wabash was hit by a car earlier this week, and Almost Home Humane Society is looking for help paying his medical bills.

Wabash has been at Purdue’s Small Animal Hospital since he was hit by a car on Tuesday. His stay will cost around $3,000. So far, Almost Home has raised more than $1,400.

Fundraising for Wabash comes just weeks before Almost Home’s Strike Out Suffering campaign, which benefits injured animals.

Almost Home executive director Stacy Rogers said all these donations save lives.

“Every donation made is a huge benefit,” she said. “Without people donating to these funds, and to the individual animals and to Strike Out Suffering, we would never be able to save all the animals that we do every year.”

Rogers said this is a chance to help an animal, if you can’t make it to the annual Bowl-a-thon.

“Wabash’s fund is a great way that if you can’t make it out to bowl with us … or if we fill up with teams before you are able to get signed up, it’s a good way to make a donation to that fund and still be able to help and make sure that Wabash gets a great second chance.”

As a part of Strike Out Suffering, the annual Bowl-a-thon will be held on March 4 starting at 4 p.m. at Landmark Lanes in Lafayette.

If you would like to help Wabash, follow the link to donate to the Wabash Get Well Fund.

If you want more information on the Bowl-a-thon, such as registration fees and how to signup, visit the Strike Out Suffering page on Almost Home’s website.

