Cass Co. woman sentenced to 20 years for dealing drugs

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Cass County woman who pleaded guilty to dealing heroin was sentenced Thursday to 20 years.

According to Cass County Prosecutor Lisa Swaim, Judge Rick Maughmer sentenced Shashanna Brent, 39, of Galveston to 20 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, with 13 years in prison and seven years suspended on supervised probation.

The charge stemmed from an ongoing investigation by Indiana State Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant was served on Brent at her Galveston home on South 950 East. While officers were inside, they observed what they believed to be heroin.

Documents reveal Brent indicated to officers there was heroin and firearms inside the home. After getting a search warrant, authorities said they seized more than 200 grams of heroin, multiple firearms, a large amount of cash, scales and clear plastic baggies used to distribute drugs.

After the sentencing, Swaim said her office appreciates the hard work of law enforcement from ISP and Cass County.

“Heroin is an extremely dangerous and addictive drug that plagues our community,” she said. “We will continue to work with our state and local law enforcement partners to hold drug dealers responsible.”

