Fugitive Search: Tomee Lee Spalding

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police need the community’s help finding a woman wanted on two arrest warrants.

Tomee Lee Spalding, 24, is the subject of this week’s Fugitive Search. Police describe her as 5-foot-1, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

In February, Spalding was issued two arrest warrants. The first warrant was out of Tippecanoe County Superior Court V for failure to return to lawful detention, and the second was from Tippecanoe County Superior Court IV for possession of a synthetic drug.

Anyone with information about Spalding’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...