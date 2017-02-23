Hundreds expected at town hall meeting Thursday night

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More than 200 people are expected to attend Thursday night’s town hall meeting at the West Lafayette Public Library.

Just like the hundreds of town halls happening nationwide, people in Greater Lafayette want answers from their Republican congressman.

Organizers invited U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, hoping to spark discussion about the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and immigration. But his staff confirmed to News 18 earlier this week, he’s unable to make the meeting.

Attendees plan to write down questions and comments for Rokita and will deliver those to his Lafayette office since he will not be in attendance.

The town hall takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday on the second floor meeting room of the West Lafayette Public Library.

The Facebook event for the meeting has close to 230 people “interested” in attending.

We will have a complete wrapup from the event coming up on News 18 at 11 and later online at WLFI.com.

