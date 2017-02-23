Lafayette firefighters go door to door for first smoke alarm blitz

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Some residents in Lafayette should feel a little safer when their heads hit the pillow Thursday night, and that’s exactly what the Lafayette Fire Department was hoping for with their first smoke alarm blitz.

Firefighters hit the streets around 10 a.m. Thursday and were going door to door, offering to test and install smoke alarms for free.

It’s something that resident Otto Burns said he’s grateful.

“We appreciate that. We appreciate that so much,” said Burns. “And looking after the folks that’s what it’s about, and it makes you feel safe.”

Burns is no stranger to house fires. Last year a home just a few doors down from him went up in flames, destroying the home.

“It made us think we better be checking things out a little bit. In case this happens to us because it could happen to anybody,” said Burns.

Fire Chief Richard Doyle has been with the Lafayette Fire Department for 33 years. He said loss of property, and more importantly life, can be avoided with properly installed smoke alarms.

“Numerous times in the last few years around our larger Greater Lafayette area, we’ve had fire fatalities and we’ve either seen no smoke detectors at all or smoke detectors that were not operational,” he said.

Doyle said a rule of thumb is to test your smoke alarms every month and replace batteries every six months around Christmas and Fourth of July.

For Burns, it’s all about sleeping easier at night.

“Makes us feel more at ease if we know we have things where we can be alert – if we do have a fire,” said Burns.

If the fire department didn’t make their way to your house Thursday, it plans on having numerous more smoke alarm blitz’s in the coming months.

You can also call anytime if you feel the need for new smoke alarms. All of that information can be found on the City of Lafayette’s website.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...