Local school boards look at developing a dashboard for the community

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Tippecanoe County’s three public school boards are working on a new way to inform the community of what’s happening in the schools.

In a joint meeting Wednesday night, school board members from the Tippecanoe School Corporation, Lafayette School Corporation and West Lafayette Community School Corporation discussed a local accountability model.

School officials talked about how A-F accountability grades neglect certain subjects and do not reflect the whole picture.

There’s an effort underway to develop a dashboard — a place where the public and stakeholders can see the details.

Gary Henriott is leading the effort. He said the dashboard would look beyond what is measured by the ISTEP+ and A-F grades.

“It would talk about things like academic achievement, but also talk about things like civic engagement, things like leadership and civic engagement, or college and career readiness,” said Henriott. “You know, those types of issues, citizenship and professional development.”

The idea of developing a community dashboard will now go back to each individual board to discuss.

