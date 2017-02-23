Logansport redevelopment, housing projects face setback

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) – Logansport officials are dealing with a setback in their efforts to redevelop a downtown building and add 70 housing units to the city.

The plan was to redevelop the Logan Square building at the corner of Third and East Broadway.

Mayor Dave Kitchell announced Thursday the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority Board denied a tax credit request for the project.

Kitchell said the tax credits would have also provided funding for the construction of 30 townhomes on Yorktown Road and homes that were cleared as part of the city’s Blight Elimination Program.

Kitchell said he hopes to continue working with developers to improve buildings and bring more housing projects to the city.

