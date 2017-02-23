Manager amazed winning Powerball ticket sold at Lafayette gas station

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Hoosier Lottery officials announced the winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold at the Lafayette Super-Test gas station on the corner of State Road 38 and Sagamore Parkway South.

The estimated jackpot sits at $435 million — the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Super-Test manager Melinda Carter joined us live on News 18 at Noon Thursday to tell us more about the exciting news out of her store.

Carter said Hoosier Lottery officials called the store Thursday at 6:30 a.m. and spoke with her.

“Your store sold the winning Powerball ticket,” Carter said. “And I was like, ‘What! How much was that?’ And they’re like, ‘435 million-dollars,’ which is just mind-blowing that we sold it here [in Lafayette].”

Carter thinks it’s something great for the community.

“I think it brings a positive note for all the negative that’s going on right now,” she said. “We have a 400 million-dollar winner running around right here in town, and it’s just a really happy thought … it could be our neighbor or anybody.”

The winner, who has not yet come forward, will have the chance to take payment of the estimated $435.3 million as a 30-year annuity or in a one-time lump sum estimated payment of $263.5 million – both before taxes.

So check your numbers, it may be you.

The winning numbers are: 10-13-28-52-61, with a Powerball of 2.

Carter said it feels amazing to know this ticket is going to change someone’s life. To hear what she has to say to the winner watch the live interview in the video clip above.

We will have more from the community and lottery officials coming up on News 18 at Five and Six and later online at WLFI.com.

