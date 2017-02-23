Number of tips increase since suspect audio released in Delphi double homicide

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Seventeen-hundred – that’s the number of tips police have received since releasing the audio of a suspect in the Carroll County double homicide case.

“Down the hill, down the hill, down the hill,” a suspect’s voice said on a police released audio clip Wednesday during a press conference.

Those three words have inspired 1,000 phone calls and 700 email tips to police, and there have been 3,000 total since the investigation began.

But there are still no arrests.

Fourteen-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams were found dead near the Delphi Historical Trails on Feb. 14.

Authorities said Wednesday both the audio recording and the suspect photos came from German’s cellphone. Investigators called her a hero for thinking to take the recording, but they say they won’t be releasing any other parts of the video.

If you have any tips to share, call the Delphi Homicide Investigation Tip Line at 844-459-5786, the Indiana State Police at 800-382-7537 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413.

Investigators have also added an email address where you can send tips. That address is abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. All information can be reported anonymously.

A monetary reward has been created for information leading to an arrest of a suspect or suspects in the case. The reward fund is currently at $41,000.

Contributions are as follows:

FBI – $25.000

Indiana Packers Corporation – $10,000

Andersons – $5,000

Lafayette Bank and Trust – $1,000

The Indiana State Police Alliance has established an account for individuals or businesses wishing to donate to the Delphi Reward Fund.

Checks should be made payable to:

The Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation

“Delphi Reward” should be entered on the memo line

Donations can be mailed to:

1451 Shelby St.

Indianapolis, IN 46203

