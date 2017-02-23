Prayer vigil held for law enforcement working the Carroll County case

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — In light of new information released in the Carroll County double homicide, many came together Wednesday night for a prayer vigil. The vigil was aimed for those who have had to process the case’s most upsetting details.

The vigil was held at the Carroll County Courthouse and just like the people who work inside the government building, the community wants justice served.

“It’s one thing if we’re going to be praying for ourselves, but we’re praying for Delphi and we’re praying for officers of the law,” said Ken Smith, the pastor at Hickory Grove Church.

Hundreds filled the courthouse with prayers. Many prayed to find direction, answers and guidance after 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were murdered more than a week ago.

“I prayed for guidance,” said Bruce Brown, a Delphi resident. “I mean, it’s easy in these situations to be grudgeful.”

The vigil was planned in less than 24 hours and dozens of people attended to lend a crying shoulder to their neighbor.

“It helps our prayer efforts, because if we gather together with 100 people and listen to one person pray, one person has prayed,” said Smith. “But if we gather together as 100 people and 100 people pray – then we’re storming heaven with prayers.”

Most of the prayers were directed for law enforcement, who have been working non-stop on the case, trying to find answers.

Kailey Goltz is praying for her parents’ safety. Both of her parents are police officers and have been working the case since it started.

“I just pray that they’re out there and they stay safe and they find this guy or whoever did it and bring justice to the community,” said Goltz.

Brown said, “I know a lot of them, so I know the dedication that they have.”

Brown is not only close with many of the detectives working on the double homicide, but he is also close with the victims’ families.

He too has gone through a dark time where he needed guidance.

“I’ve lost a child, but I’ve never lost one like this,” said Brown. “This is a another level that you go through and I can’t imagine.”

A local pastor will be joining law enforcement’s debriefing at 8:30 each morning to lead prayer. Most of the people who attended Wednesday’s vigil said they too will pray for law enforcement each morning at 8:30 a.m.

