Purdue Polar Plunge festivities begin

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The annual Polar Plunge will take place Saturday, but some Purdue students took the plunge early.

The Purdue Glee Club took the Pre-Polar Plunge Thursday to help benefit Special Olympics athletes around Indiana.

Also on hand, Special Olympian swimmer and bowler Christina McDougle.

The Polar Plunge helps Special Olympic athletes cover the costs of training, traveling and competing.

Organizers said Thursday’s plungers lucked out with the warmer weather.

“It kind of takes the ‘polar’ out of the plunge. These guys will get a little bit of a break, but I’m hearing the weather on Saturday is supposed to be actually kind of chilly and down below 20 so hopefully we get a good effect on Saturday,” said Hector Zaragoza, a West Lafayette firefighter and Polar Plunge committee member.

He hopes to have big crowds for what’s predicted to be a much colder Saturday.

“There is kind of a competition that we hold among all the different colleges, and fire departments and police departments,” said Zaragoza. “So it’s sure to bring out several, several hundreds – if not thousands.”

On Saturday, registration will last from 8:30-10 a.m. with the plunge beginning at 10:30 a.m.

