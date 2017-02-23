State police say road rage prompts I-94 shooting

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — State police said a road rage incident led to a semi driver being shot on Interstate 94 in northwestern Indiana.

On Wednesday just after 6:30 p.m., a semitrailer was heading west on I-94 near Exit 22 or the Burns Harbor Exit. The semi, which had been in the right lane, changed lanes to pass a slower semi.

According to state police, a gray SUV came from behind very quickly and attempted to pass on the right. But when the SUV was unable to make the pass, a fight occurred between drivers.

Authorities said as the SUV attempted to pass the semi, the driver of the semi heard a gunshot and felt something strike his leg. Further investigation showed the semi truck had sustained a gunshot.

After the SUV completed the pass, it continued west on I-94.

Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident or observed a gray SUV with an Indiana license plate driving erratically during this time is encouraged to contact Trooper Bohling or Detective Runde at 219-696-6242.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...