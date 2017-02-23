Woman drives over highway median; passenger dies in crash

GARY, Ind. (WLFI) – A woman drove over a highway median and crashed into another car that killed one of her passengers and severely injured two others in Gary Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash around 6 a.m. on Interstate 65 in northwestern Indiana.

An investigation found that 19-year-old Rose Kacher of Hebron was in a Honda Civic driving north on I-65 and attempted to make a left turn at the stoplight at U.S. 20. Kacher instead drove into the turn lane to enter a business, which merges into a raised concrete median divider.

She drove over the median. Kacher’s car became airborne, and it then struck a Chevy Malibu – driven by 26-year-old Robert Doss of Chicago Heights, Illinois, who was headed south in the left lane of I-65.

As a result of the impact, three passengers in the Honda were treated for severe injuries at Northlake Hospital in Gary. But one of the victims, a 20-year-old Illinois woman, later died as a result of her injuries. The other two victims were airlifted from Gary – one to a Chicago hospital and the other to an Indianapolis facility due to the severity of their injuries.

Both drivers also suffered injuries, but police do not believe those to be life-threatening.

Police believe foggy conditions may have contributed to the crash.

