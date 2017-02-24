1-year-old Greenwood girl dies after mother accidentally runs her over

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenwood toddler died after she was accidentally run over by her mother backing out of the driveway Thursday evening.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 4700 block of Walker Street just before 5:30 p.m.

Deputies said 1-year-old Ella-Lee Hammons was hit while her mother, 27-year-old Ashley Daudy, was behind the wheel of a 1999 Dodge Durango.

Daudy tested negative for alcohol.

A neighbor performed CPR on the girl, but she was pronounced dead while being taken to the hospital.

