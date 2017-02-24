2 Indiana officers honored for saving suicidal man’s life

MADISON, Ind. (AP) — Two southern Indiana police officers have been honored for saving a suicidal man who ventured beyond pedestrian guardrails on an Ohio River bridge.

Madison Assistant Police Chief Jeremey Perkins and Detective Ty Eblen received letters of commendation during Tuesday’s city council meeting for their efforts in saving the man.

The Madison Courier reports the officers found the man Feb. 15 on the other side of the pedestrian crosswalk handrails on the Madison-Milton Bridge that links the southern Indiana city with Milton, Kentucky.

The officers were able to talk him back to safety in the city about 40 miles northeast of Louisville, Kentucky.

Police Chief Dan Thurston says there’s no doubt his officers saved a life that day.

The two officers say they were just doing their job.

