An ‘amazing’ opportunity for young ladies with special needs

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Miss Amazing pageant is looking for its next group of young ladies to compete for the title. The Miss Amazing pageant celebrates and provides opportunities for girls with special needs. The 2017 pageant will be held in April, and organizers are looking for contestants and volunteers.

The 2016 Indiana Senior Miss Amazing Amber Chaffee and pageant co-director Ashley Zeiner stopped by News 18 This Morning to talk about the competition.

“I’ve done so much this past year. It’s really become a part of my life,” said Chaffee. Since she’s won, Chaffee said she took part in a 13 mile hike for veteran suicide awareness and a couple of Honor Flights.

“It’s a huge day for girls to come and be instilled with self confidence and be able to have a voice in the community like these girls have for the last year,” said Zeiner.

Contestants must be females between the ages of 10 and 35 with special needs.

There’s a big need for volunteers as well.

“People can volunteer to be a buddy like a mentor for women with disabilities,” said Zeiner.

Men can also volunteer to escort contestants to the stage.

The deadline to enter the Miss Amazing pageant is April 1.

You can enter online or get more information by emailing Zeiner at in@missamazing.org.

The Miss Amazing pageant is Sunday, April 24 at 5 p.m. at Fowler Hall at Purdue University.

