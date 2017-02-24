One dead after car crashes into utility pole

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Slowed traffic on State Road 28 on the east side of Frankfort is due to a fatal crash.

News 18 has learned a driver was heading west on State Road 28. Witnesses told deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office the car was driving erratically before it crashed into a utility pole.

It was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Power lines are down at the scene.

Emergency personnel at the scene confirmed the crash is a fatality. No information on the driver will be released at this time.

Clinton County Central Dispatch sent an alert reporting the westbound lane of SR 28 near County Road 380 East is closed due to a crash.

News 18 has a crew on scene and we will continue to have updates once more information becomes available.

