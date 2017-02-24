Forensic pathologist: Autopsy of 9-year-old weighing less than 15 lbs ‘one of the most disturbing I’ve ever done’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — The death of 9-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner has struck the nerve of many.

Hoopingarner weighed less than 15 pounds at the time of his death.

News 18 sister station WTHI spoke with Dr. Roland Kohr, the forensic pathologist working on this case.

“I’ve done over 6,000 autopsies in my career – and this is one of the most disturbing I’ve ever done,” Kohr said.

It’s a case that’s hard to believe.

Officials report Hoopingarner suffered from cerebral palsy, was blind and basically lived in his bed.

“Try to imagine a 9-year-old that obviously has some developmental problems and is not a normal height for a 9-year-old,” Kohr explained. “Never the less, this child is so severely malnourished that the closest thing I can think of are the pictures from World War II, concentration camps, liberation, the bodies which were stacked like wood, that were literally skin and bones. This child looked like that.”

The severity of his starvation stands out to Kohr. He says Hoopingarner had access to social services if his caregivers would have provided them.

Dr. Kohr compared it to being trapped in your own body.

“ … can not respond, can not tell anybody how hungry they are. They’re slowing wasting away to the point where they just lose consciousness,” Kohr said.

Kohr has seen a lot. But when it involves a helpless child, his job becomes tough.

“We work on trying to maintain a game face for lack of anything else,” Kohr explained. “But this was difficult. Even with all of the things I’ve seen — from plane crashes, to fire deaths, to decomposed bodies.”

At this point, Kohr says it’s about honoring Hoopingarner and figuring out what’s next.

“To ensure this child gets a proper burial and honor their memory,” he said.

