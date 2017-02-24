Indiana to provide free water testing to school districts

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Finance Authority is planning to offer free drinking water tests at all the state’s public schools.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that school districts interested in participating in the voluntary program will need to complete a questionnaire that the authority will use to prioritize the extent of sampling needed in each district.

Jim McGoff, the authority’s director of environmental programs, says the program has been planned for several months.

East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland said in December that drinking water tests performed by the Environmental Protection Agency found elevated lead levels within an area of East Chicago considered a USS Lead Superfund site, where hundreds of families were displaced this summer.

Lead in the water isn’t related to the lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil at the Superfund site.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...