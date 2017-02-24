Indianapolis school board OKs measure supporting immigrants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The board of one of Indiana’s largest school districts hopes to allay the fears of some students and their parents of immigration raids with a resolution reaffirming its commitment to safe, supportive learning environments for all students, regardless of immigration status.

The Indianapolis Public Schools board passed the measure Thursday after executive orders signed by President Donald Trump left many students and parents fearful of deportations.

IPS parent Cesar Roman, organizer for Stand for Children Indiana, says there’s fear that raids could occur at any time and any place.

The resolution says schools will continue not requiring Social Security numbers for students and not asking students or parents about their immigration status. It also says school employees won’t assist immigration enforcement efforts unless legally bound to do so.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...