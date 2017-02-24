Logansport Community School Corp. looks to protect student immigrants

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been conducting raids across the country following President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Many are left fearful for what their future holds, including children.

Some school corporations, including Indianapolis and Chicago Public Schools, are doing what they can to protect at-risk students. Administrators at Logansport Community School Corporation are getting on-board with plans to protect their students.

“It’s hard for a teacher to take that peace away and tell the student everything is going to be OK because it might not be OK. So it’s our job to just keep the learning environment as calm as possible and help them feel as safe as possible,” said Emily Graham, English learning director for Logansport Community Schools.

Graham said the school corporation is laying out plans to work with students and family members at-risk for deportation.

“We want to make sure that we let them know what they do, and don’t have to do in the event that an ICE person would come and confront them and ask them for certain paperwork or documentation,” Graham said.

Indianapolis and Chicago Public schools even went as far to deem their schools safe zones.

The Indianapolis Public Schools resolution states the school board supports U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy restricting enforcement actions in and around schools.

News 18 spoke to a student who was born in Mexico and is an illegal immigrant. She wishes to stay anonymous, but she said fear is an understatement.

“I can see it in my mom, my mom doesn’t want to go out no more. She doesn’t want to drive, she won’t open the door, she’s just like, ‘Don’t even open the door.’ Or if someone’s knocking she’s like, ‘Wait, check in the window, see who it is.’ And it’s just scary all over the household,” she said.

Graham, a mother herself, said she can understand the stress felt by those affected.

“It’s heartbreaking. I can’t imagine my own kids having to worry while I’m at work that maybe someone’s going to come and take me away during the day,” she said.

Graham said the main focus is to make sure immigrant families are educated on their rights concerning raids, retention and removals from the country.

