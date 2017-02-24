More than 200 high school students show up to bust bridges

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More than 200 high school students built bridges on Purdue University’s campus Friday, then they destroyed them.

Purdue’s American Society of Civil Engineering hosted its 38th annual Bridge Bust.

Teams build wooden bridges and are judged on design and loading capacity. To determine loading capacity, sand is poured into buckets underneath the bridge. The bridge that supports the most sand, wins.

This competition is introducing a new mandatory presentation this year.

“We thought it would be a really important aspect in providing both engineers with information and on how presentations are so important, and also on allowing students to see a different side of engineering which maybe they didn’t anticipate before,” said Purdue sophomore Trevor Moore.

This year’s competition brought a total of 122 teams and 219 students from 15 high schools across Indiana and Illinois.

