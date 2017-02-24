Over 20 law enforcement agencies team up to solve Delphi homicides

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Many are crediting teamwork to the progress made so far in the Delphi double homicide investigation. More than 20 police agencies, dozens of top investigators and even a retired prosecutor are dedicating time and resources.

Detectives said they won’t stop until the Delphi double homicide case is solved.

“We’ve been saying today is going to be the day,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum.

He said each day they come in with the mind-set, that today is the day they’ll finally be able to crack the case.

“I woke up this morning and most of the investigators in there – we want this to be the day that we put someone in the Carroll County Jail for the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams,” Slocum said.

He said working the double homicide investigation has become a team effort, and it wouldn’t be possible without the manpower behind it.

“West Lafayette put it earlier to me in the week,” Slocum said. “He said, ‘He’s put his best officers on this case.'”

More than 100 top investigators and 20 agencies have been putting in sleepless nights and tireless hours.

“Those departments include your West Lafayette Police Department and Purdue University, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office,” said Slocum.

Those departments said they will continue to work the case, even if its means volunteering their time.

But it’s not only police jumping in to help.

“I and so many other people, both in law enforcement and out of law enforcement, want to help,” retired prosecutor John Meyers said.

He said after hearing about the case, he desperately wanted to help.

“No one can adequately verbalize how horrible this is,” said Meyers.

Meyers is now taking a break from retirement and is back in the courtroom. He said he’s filling in on everyday cases, so other prosecutors have more time to work on the girls’ case.

“It gave me the opportunity to make a contribution, and I was very glad to get that opportunity,” Meyers said.

Two detectives from the West Lafayette Police Department have been the working the case full time, as well as a few from the Lafayette Police Department.

Purdue police and the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office each sent one of their detectives Thursday.

