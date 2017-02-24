No. 14 Purdue looks for separation at Michigan

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The No. 14-ranked Purdue men’s basketball faces one of its most-crucial games of the season, traveling to surging Michigan for a 4 p.m. ET, tip Saturday in Ann Arbor.

The Boilermakers, owners of a 12-3 Big Ten record, lead Wisconsin (11-4) by one game and Maryland (10-5) by two games in the race for the regular-season championship. A win over Michigan on Saturday would give Purdue the opportunity to clinch at least a share of the title Tuesday night in the regular-season home finale against Indiana. Wisconsin travels to Michigan State on Sunday.

A win over Michigan would give Purdue road victories at Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State for the first time in school history.

Purdue is looking for its first regular-season title since the 2010 season and its first outright title since the 1995-96 campaign.

Purdue kept its title pursuit alive last Tuesday night with a thrilling 74-70 overtime win at Penn State, a team that hadn’t lost at home to a ranked team in 409 days. The Boilermakers are looking for their sixth Big Ten road win for the 10th time in school history. In the nine previous years that Purdue won at least six league road games, Purdue won the Big Ten title in eight of those seasons, the lone exception being in 2009 (15-3; 2nd).

Purdue continues to sport a balanced attack, led by National Player of the Year candidate Caleb Swanigan (18.6 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 2.9 APG). Four other players average at least 9.9 points per game and six players scored between 10 and 14 points in the win over Penn State. It marked the third time this year (Auburn, Michigan State, Penn State) that Purdue had six players in double-figures.

Purdue will close out its home slate Tuesday night against Indiana, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN. The game is sold out.

