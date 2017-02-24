Purdue women win third straight, top Minnesota 67-54

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team won its third straight game Thursday, posting a 67-54 victory at Minnesota to improve to 18-11 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers turned in another dominant defensive performance, holding the Golden Gophers to a season-low scoring total, while senior Ashley Morrissette turned in 23 points to lead Purdue’s offensive efforts.

The Boilermakers kept in the thick of the race for the fourth and final double-bye in the rapidly-approaching Big Ten Tournament, remaining tied with Indiana and Michigan State in the conference standings, and now a full game ahead of Penn State. With just one game left in the regular season, Sunday vs. Northwestern at Mackey Arena, there are several scenarios left for the Old Gold & Black, but a win Sunday would secure at least a No. 5 seed in the postseason tournament.

The Boilermaker freshmen got things going Thursday as Ae’Rianna Harris hit four-of-four in the first quarter for eight quick points, while Lamina Cooper chipped in four points and three quick boards. They passed the torch to the seniors in the second quarter as Bridget Perry tallied seven points, while Morrissette dropped in five to lead the Boilermakers to a 33-30 halftime edge.

Minnesota hung around in the third quarter, due to some cold shooting from the Boilermakers, but Purdue’s stout defense reared its head in the fourth and final quarter. Purdue held the Golden Gophers to four-of-12 in the last 10 minutes and kept them off the free throw line to outscore them 15-9 in the frame. Morrissette did the heavy lifting for the Boilermakers, scoring 10 in the final quarter to coast away with Purdue’s sixth straight win in Williams Arena.

Morrissette’s 23-point effort was her ninth of the season with 20+, hitting four triples and adding a trio of steals on the defensive end. Harris shattered assistant coach Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton’s freshman blocks record with five rejections on the night, to go with 13 points, five boards and two steals, while Cooper tied a career-high with 10 points and set a new career-best with eight rebounds. Perry finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals, and junior Andreona Keys posted her second straight double-figure rebounding effort with 10 boards and added five assists.

Junior Carlie Wagner paced Minnesota with 17 points, but was held to just four in the second half, while sophomore Kenisha Bell had 14 as the Golden Gophers fell to 14-14 overall and 5-10 in conference play.

Sunday is Senior Day for the Boilermakers, and they will honor Morrissette and Perry with a postgame celebration. The game will tip at 4 p.m. ET, and air live on the Big Ten Network.

