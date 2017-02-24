Purdue working to streamline its branding

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — When it comes to Purdue University, for most, more than a good education comes to mind.

“You think of Purdue Pete, but you also think of the ‘Block P’ and you think of a lot of the images that I associate with Purdue,” said Purdue junior Claire Lee.

Those images make up the university’s brand, but a three-month investigation revealed there are too many logos being affiliated with Purdue.

“Different colors, different letters, different uses of the ‘Motion P,’ the ‘Block P,'” said Vice President of Public Affairs Julie Griffith. “Any number of things you can point to.”

Lee said she’s seen it first hand.

“We were thinking about what images to put on the back of a shirt, and there’s like five different Purdue Pete’s to use,” Lee explained.

An online survey found too many different Purdue logos being used by internal and external groups and businesses.

Griffith said she doesn’t think anyone means to violate the brand.

“It’s a lack of knowledge, a lack of education, a lack of awareness,” Griffith said. “And I think that happens over time.”

Purdue senior Deelontee Hutchins said, “When you’re so used to just seeing different attachments or, I guess, different entities within Purdue that just represent Purdue, it can get confusing.”

Griffith said the goal is to rework the current logo structure into a simpler system.

“We want to work with them. But we’ve got to have some measure of control over those things because Purdue is a world-class institution, and we need to have a world-class brand to match it,” added Griffith.

The university will work with student organizations on correct brand usage.

A brand that Lee hopes will help represent Purdue for years to come.

“Purdue has become more than something people in Indiana are familiar with,” said Lee. “So looking towards the future and growing that brand further, having that streamlined imaging is important.”

Purdue offers online help for those wanting to learn how to comply with its branding rules.

