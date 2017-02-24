Regular season wraps up on the Frenzy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Teams will look to wrap up the regular season on a high note before heading into sectional play next week.

Class A No. 1-ranked Central Catholic (16-6) will travel to Walton to take its first crack at Lewis Cass (14-7) in a nonconference game. The Knights look to rebound after falling to Cathedral 75-46 Thursday at home.

McCutcheon head coach Rick Peckinpaugh will take his team north to play Lake Central. The Mavericks have not since dropped a game since losing to the NCC champion Logansport on Jan. 13. McCutcheon’s two losses this season came by a total of 7 points.

But that’s not all, Sports 18 will have all highlights and scores from all the schools from where you live coming up on the Friday Night Frenzy.

Friday’s Lineup:

Attica at South Newton – 8 p.m.
Benton Central at Faith Christian – 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Lewis Cass – 7:30 p.m.
Clinton Central at Frontier – 7:30 p.m.
Clinton Prairie at Western Boone – 7:30 p.m.
Covington at Crawfordsville – 7:30 p.m.
Lafayette Jeff at Western – 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Noblesville – 7:30 p.m.
Logansport at Frankfort – 7:30 p.m.
McCutcheon at Lake Central – 8:30 p.m.
North Judson at Kankakee Valley – 8 p.m.
North Montgomery at Greencastle – 7:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at Seeger – 7:30 p.m.
North White at Delphi – 7:30 p.m.
Pioneer at Tri-County – 7:30 p.m.
Southmont at Rockville – 7:30 p.m.
Winamac at Rensselaer Central – 8 p.m.