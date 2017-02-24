Severe weather chances Friday evening; winter returns this weekend

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The amazing weather week we have had is coming to an end Friday afternoon as a storm system heading to Indiana brings with it a chance for severe thunderstorms, and behind it a cold front – making for a chilly weekend ahead.

The National Weather Service has put the entire state under hazardous weather for Friday evening. The western counties are under a marginal risk, the central counties are under a slight risk and the eastern counties are under an enhanced risk.

Weather Team 18 said models are forecasting the line to arrive into News 18’s western counties – Benton, Fountain, Newton and Warren – between 3-4 p.m. EST.

It should arrive in Tippecanoe, Montgomery and White counties around 5 p.m. EST and exit out of the eastern counties – Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Howard and Miami – between 8-9 p.m. EST.

Meteorologist Amber Hardwick said the storm line will intensify as it travels east. She said even though the Storm Prediction Center has downgraded the categories for most of News 18’s counties, the eastern counties are still sitting on a level 3 out of 5 in the outlook scale. That means cities such as Kokomo and Peru are most likely to see severe weather, compared to Lafayette and areas west of the city.

NWS said Friday’s storm carries with it a chance for damaging straight line winds, large hail and the possibility for isolated tornadoes.

After the storm system moves out, temperatures will fall below average. A cold weekend is in store with a wintry mix predicted for Saturday and Sunday.

Keep it tuned to Weather Team 18 on air and online for the latest on your weather conditions.

