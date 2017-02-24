Students getting pumped for I-STEP

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — I-STEP is just around the corner, and kids at Klondike Elementary School were getting ready with a little magic.

Third, fourth and fifth-graders were treated to a Harry Potter-themed pep rally in the gym.

The faculty produced a magical preparation video reminding students to remember their sharp No. 2 pencils and scrap paper and to be sure they double-check their work.

Although over half of the kids in the room have already taken the I-STEP before, the third-graders think the rally will help ease their anxieties.

“I think it will just because, you know, the whole school is like, ‘Woo-hoo, you can do this.’ I’m really excited to test to see how much I’ve learned,” said Klondike third-grader Katie Manfra.

After the assembly was released, all of the students taking the test paraded around the school to be cheered on by the younger students – getting some last minute encouragement to lead them into good testing next week.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...