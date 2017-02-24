Town hall discusses questions for absent Congressman

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More than a hundred people gathered in West Lafayette Thursday night to voice their concerns about issues stemming from the White House. But the person they were hoping to hear from, wasn’t able to make it to the town hall.

Because U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita was in recess this week, many were hoping that he was going to be at Thursday’s town hall. In the past, the Congressman has hosted many similar events. But now more than ever, his constituents want to voice their concerns face-to-face.

“We needed to make a statement to Mr. Rokita that we do want to talk to him,” said Mary Finnegan. ”And for whatever reason he is dodging us, it’s kind of unfair.”

Finnegan desperately wants her voice to be heard by her Congressman.

“It’s kind of hard to really appreciate an answer when you get a letter and you really can’t follow up, that there might be other things you question.”

Finnegan is not alone.

“We all have wants and dreams and hopes and these are all things that we try to get accomplished through our elected representation,” said Finnegan.

Recently, dozens of town halls like the one in West Lafayette have been held across the nation.

Organizers invited Rokita, hoping he would hear their concerns in person.

“I would have loved to engage Rep. Rokita face-to-face, because he does represent us whether or not we voted for him,” said George Lyle. “I would love for him to have a first-hand experience of what some of us constituents would have to say.”

One of the organizers said she sent out an invitation on Monday, giving the Congressman little notice.

But Rokita’s staff confirmed to News 18 he was unable to make it. His staff said he felt the town hall would discourage conversation, rather than promote it.

“That’s the same tired excuse that I’ve heard lots of other opposition politics say when they just simply don’t want to show up,” said Lyle.

A flyer that said, “Have you seen me?” and “If found, please notify his constituents,” with a picture of Rokita was floating around the town hall.

“I think it definitely sends a message that we do not see Rep. Rokita here very much,” said Finnegan.

But even without Rokita present, a range of issues was discussed — topics from gun sense, women’s rights, immigration and the Affordable Care Act.

Lyle said the meeting wasn’t just about seeds of frustration, but also media attention.

“Because anything you do involving politics has got to be for attention, otherwise nothing gets done,” said Lyle.

People wrote down questions and comments that they had for Rokita and plan to deliver them to his Lafayette office.

