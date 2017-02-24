Will the Cat – Pet of the Week for Feb. 24

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Meet the Almost Home Humane Society’s Pet of the Week for Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

Will is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair mix who enjoys being petted, nuzzling and watching animals out the window.

Almost Home representatives said Will would do best in a calm and quiet home where he can retire and let his personality shine through.

Watch Will interact with our News 18 crew and see if you would like to give him a home. His adoption fee will be waived with a donation.

He and many other future friends are available for adoption at the Almost Home Humane Society — open Tuesday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on adopting a new pet, go to the Almost Home Humane Society’s website.

