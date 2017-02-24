WLFI – Part Time Production Assistant

Part Time Production Assistant

WLFI-TV has an immediate opening for a Part-Time Production Assistant to perform various tasks during live news broadcasts. The position will also include some video editing. The ideal candidate must be detail oriented, have a strong desire to learn, be able to work under pressure as part of a team, and be able to work flexible hours. If you are looking for more experience in television, this job is for you.

Experience in television audio operation, CG operation, and floor directing for live newscast is preferred. Experience with non-linear editing systems is desired. A working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite is also helpful.

NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

