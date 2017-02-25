Authorities take no days off to locate Delphi teens’ killer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are taking no days off in their search for Abigail Williams and Liberty German’s killer.

On Saturday, Indiana State Police introduced a radio PSA to reach the public and hopefully receive more tips about the double homicide. The minutelong message was recorded by ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum.

The message includes the audio of a man’s voice recorded on German’s phone the day her and Williams went missing. The plan is to distribute the message to different radio stations across the Midwest.

News 18 spoke with Slocum Saturday. He hopes adding this new platform can help solve this case.

“There’s a murderer still out in Delphi, Indiana, or Carroll County or somewhere in the United States,” Slocum said. “We’re not taking a day off until that person and or persons is in custody.”

Since Friday night, investigators have received more than 2,000 tips. More than 7,000 have been received in total.

On Saturday, the FBI searched a Peru home on Canal Street in relation to the double homicide.

The FBI said the residents of that home were “in no way connected” to the case. It was the second search of a home conducted by the bureau during the investigation.

Investigators are still seeking any information the public has. One small piece to the larger puzzle could help put the person or people who killed the two teenagers behind bars.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. A $50,000 reward is being offered in exchange for information. People can report information anonymously.

