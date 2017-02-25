Buttigeig withdraws, Democratic leadership race narrows to 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — The national Democratic chairman’s race is narrowing before party activists even cast ballots.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, told Democratic National Committee members Saturday that he did not have the votes and was removing his name from consideration.

That increases the likelihood that former Labor Secretary Tom Perez or Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison could win the job without a marathon voting session.

There still are six candidates, and the winner must win a majority.

Buttigieg had campaigned as an outsider promising “a fresh start.” He had hoped neither Ellison nor Perez could reach a majority, opening the door for another option.

Buttigieg urged the party to “look outside Washington” to find its way back.

