Buttigeig withdraws, Democratic leadership race narrows to 6

FILE - In this photo dated March 18, 2013, South Bend Mayor Peter Buttigieg speaks to reporters in South Bend, Ind. Buttigieg has come out as gay in a newly published essay published Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in the South Bend Tribune. (AP File Photo/Joe Raymond)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The national Democratic chairman’s race is narrowing before party activists even cast ballots.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, told Democratic National Committee members Saturday that he did not have the votes and was removing his name from consideration.

That increases the likelihood that former Labor Secretary Tom Perez or Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison could win the job without a marathon voting session.

There still are six candidates, and the winner must win a majority.

Buttigieg had campaigned as an outsider promising “a fresh start.” He had hoped neither Ellison nor Perez could reach a majority, opening the door for another option.

Buttigieg urged the party to “look outside Washington” to find its way back.