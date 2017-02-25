Coroner: Death of man subdued with stun guns accidental

CRAIGVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The death of a central Indiana man who was subdued by two sheriff’s deputies using stun guns has been ruled an accident.

The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reports Saturday that the Wells County coroner determined 34-year-old Jason Schmidt suffered cardiopulmonary arrest.

Schmidt was huffing aerosol dusting spray and was incoherent with shallow and labored breathing when sheriff’s deputies arrived Jan. 8 at his Craigville home, about 100 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Police have said Schmidt became physically combative when they tried to take the aerosol can from him. One deputy fired his stun gun, but it was ineffective. Authorities say another deputy then fired his stun gun so Schmidt could be handcuffed.

Schmidt later died at a hospital after being taken there for medical clearance before going to jail.

