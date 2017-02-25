‘Day of Dance’ promotes heart health

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe Mall was moving and grooving all in an effort to promote heart health.

Franciscan Health’s annual Day of Dance took place at the mall Saturday.

The day featured dance performances and educational displays encouraging heart health.

More than 20 hospital departments participated in the educational event.

Kathryn Weil Center for Education Administrative Director, Jackie Bahler, said the Day of Dance provides an exciting approach to health education.

“We have done this now for ten years,” Bahler said. “The idea is to have fun ways to get people out to learn about their health, particularly heart health.”

Nearly 1,000 cholesterol screenings were given throughout the day.

