Ellison named deputy to new Dem Party head Perez

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a show of unity, newly minted Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has picked runner-up Keith Ellison to be deputy chairman.

Perez won the top job on the second ballot Saturday at the DNC meeting in Atlanta. Perez, who was labor secretary under President Barack Obama, immediately asked members to make Ellison the deputy.

In remarks to the gathering, Ellison stressed the need for a unified party despite the divisions between establishment Democrats who backed Perez and the liberal wing that favored Ellison.

The Minnesota congressman spoke of the “earnest work we must do to confront Donald Trump” as well as creating a country where everyone can aspire to a good life.

Ellison said he and all his supporters were going to help Perez as the party tries to get back to its winning ways.

