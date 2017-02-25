FBI searches Peru home in relation to Delphi double homicide

PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — A Peru home was searched by the FBI Saturday afternoon in relation to information received about the killings of two Delphi teens.

According to FBI Supervisory Special Agent Bob Ramsey, bureau investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Canal Street.

Ramsey said the search revealed that the residents of the home were “in no way connected” to the deaths of Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

Saturday’s search warrant was the second served by the bureau in relation to the double homicide investigation. A Delphi home was also searched on Feb. 16. No arrests were made as a result of that search.

Ramsey said the FBI will continue to execute search warrants as it sees fit.

