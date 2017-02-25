WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Supporters from across Greater Lafayette were freezin’ for a reason at Purdue University Saturday.

Participants took part in the annual Polar Plunge to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Indiana.

The event includes teams and individuals taking an icy dip to support more than 12,000 Hoosier Special Olympic athletes. The money raised helps all athletes to train locally and compete at the state level.

The plunge kicked off with the Law Enforcement Torch Run led by local resident Payton VanLandingham.

“I’m so excited, and thank you for coming everybody,” VanLandingham said. “And thank you for watching me.”

So far, the West Lafayette Polar Plunge has helped raise more than $85,000.

