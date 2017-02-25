Group considers plans for grant to combat infant mortality

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A nonprofit organization has been awarded funding to help reduce the number of infant deaths in northwest Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Saturday that Mental Health America of Lake County is considering how it plans to use the Safety PIN, or Protecting Indiana’s Newborns, grant.

Mental Health America is set to receive $1.1 million over the next four years. The organization is guaranteed half the money and will get the rest if infant mortality falls in Lake and Porter counties by the end of 2018.

Last year, Indiana awarded nearly $13 million to programs aimed at reducing the infant mortality rate.

The funding will help Mental Health America distribute sleep bundles which are modeled after mattress-lined cardboard boxes designed to give infants a safe place to sleep.

