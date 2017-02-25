High school girls get firsthand engineering experience

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school girls are getting firsthand experience while learning about engineering at Purdue University.

Close to 200 freshman and sophomore girls participated in the annual Introduce A Girl to Engineering event on Saturday.

The decade-old event is hosted by Purdue’s Women in Engineering program.

The girls choose three different hourlong activities in various engineering fields.

High school sophomore Samantha DuBois said seeing so many other girls interested in engineering has been motivational.

“It definitely gives me more confidence to know that I’m not the only girl who wants to make a difference in the world through engineering,” DuBois said.

In addition to Saturday’s event, families with students in kindergarten through eighth grades also got a chance to explore engineering activities.

