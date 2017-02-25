IPFW awards posthumous degree to student who died in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Trustees of a northeastern Indiana university have awarded a posthumous degree to student killed in a recent highway crash.

Twenty-two-year-old Alyssa M. Bizefski died in November when the driver of a pickup lost control of his truck along Interstate 69 in Steuben County.

The truck crossed the media and hit Bizefski’s car head-on, killing the Auburn woman.

WANE-TV reports that trustees at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne awarded her a posthumous bachelor’s degree on Friday.

Bizefski had by the time of her death earned at least 85 percent of her credit-hour requirements and satisfied most of the requirements for her major. That allowed her to be nominated for a posthumous degree.

